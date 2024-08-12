B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: India Btry., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in fire support coordination exercise during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 

U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 24.3, participate in a fire support coordination exercise as a part of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 31 - Aug. 1, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. MRF-D 24.3 is integrated into the Australian Defence Force order of battle, conducting warfighting and live-fire field evolutions, with a focus on executing and integrating offensive, defensive, and counterattack maneuvers, emphasizing combined arms in support of maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|08.01.2024
|08.13.2024 23:29
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
