    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: India Btry., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in fire support coordination exercise during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 24.3, participate in a fire support coordination exercise as a part of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 31 - Aug. 1, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. MRF-D 24.3 is integrated into the Australian Defence Force order of battle, conducting warfighting and live-fire field evolutions, with a focus on executing and integrating offensive, defensive, and counterattack maneuvers, emphasizing combined arms in support of maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 23:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933850
    VIRIN: 240801-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_110505213
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: India Btry., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in fire support coordination exercise during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 , by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    FSCEX
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Predator’s Run   
    I MEF Summer Series

