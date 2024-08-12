Red Dragon 24 Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 76th ORC brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.



Our CBRN Warriors train to detect threats, decontaminate personnel, equipment, and military vehicles. Soldiers use Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST), M50 protective masks, decontamination sets and chemical detectors, to conduct missions to collect soil and air samples to identify harmful agents.





Special thanks to 455th Chemical Brigade, 415th Chemical Brigade, 457th Chemical Battalion, 453rd Chemical Battalion, 370th Chemical Company, 369th Chemical Company, 307th Chemical Company, 20th CBRN Command and the 209th Regional Support Group for participating in the Red Dragon 24.



(Video by Army Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)