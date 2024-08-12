Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Dragon 24 Interviews

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers from 76th ORC brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.

    Our CBRN Warriors train to detect threats, decontaminate personnel, equipment, and military vehicles. Soldiers use Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST), M50 protective masks, decontamination sets and chemical detectors, to conduct missions to collect soil and air samples to identify harmful agents.


    Special thanks to 455th Chemical Brigade, 415th Chemical Brigade, 457th Chemical Battalion, 453rd Chemical Battalion, 370th Chemical Company, 369th Chemical Company, 307th Chemical Company, 20th CBRN Command and the 209th Regional Support Group for participating in the Red Dragon 24.

    (Video by Army Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933846
    VIRIN: 240624-A-BL167-6706
    Filename: DOD_110505037
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US

