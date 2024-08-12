Soldiers from 76th ORC brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.
Our CBRN Warriors train to detect threats, decontaminate personnel, equipment, and military vehicles. Soldiers use Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST), M50 protective masks, decontamination sets and chemical detectors, to conduct missions to collect soil and air samples to identify harmful agents.
Special thanks to 455th Chemical Brigade, 415th Chemical Brigade, 457th Chemical Battalion, 453rd Chemical Battalion, 370th Chemical Company, 369th Chemical Company, 307th Chemical Company, 20th CBRN Command and the 209th Regional Support Group for participating in the Red Dragon 24.
(Video by Army Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 19:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933846
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-BL167-6706
|Filename:
|DOD_110505037
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Dragon 24 Interviews, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense