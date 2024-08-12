31st MEU | Parachute Operations B-Roll

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a day and night parachute operations exercise off an MV-22B Osprey over Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Marines with the MRF conducted day and night parachute operations to maintain and improve their aerial insertion skills in low visibility. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
