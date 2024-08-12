Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Parachute Operations B-Roll

    JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a day and night parachute operations exercise off an MV-22B Osprey over Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Marines with the MRF conducted day and night parachute operations to maintain and improve their aerial insertion skills in low visibility. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933844
    VIRIN: 240813-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110504999
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JP

