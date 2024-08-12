Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia begin Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN PARLIAMENT HOUSE, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines, Australian Defence Force service members, and Indonesian National Armed Forces participate in the opening ceremony of Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933843
    VIRIN: 240812-M-QB328-2001
    Filename: DOD_110504984
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DARWIN PARLIAMENT HOUSE, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia begin Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with opening ceremony, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    AUSINDO 24
    BKA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download