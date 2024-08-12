B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia begin Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with opening ceremony

U.S. Marines, Australian Defence Force service members, and Indonesian National Armed Forces participate in the opening ceremony of Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933843
|VIRIN:
|240812-M-QB328-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504984
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DARWIN PARLIAMENT HOUSE, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
