Become a 131A Field Artillery Targeting Technician

We want leaders! Those top–tier performers who are constantly outperforming their peers. We want those critical and technical thinkers who desire a challenging work environment with continual opportunities for advancement.

If you have any questions, contact the Field Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer at (580)442–4962 or visit the U.S. Army Recruiting website for more information: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/131A/



You’ve already displayed the performance to distinguish yourself; now take the next step and join our cohort!