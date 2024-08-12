Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Become a 131A Field Artillery Targeting Technician

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    We want leaders! Those top–tier performers who are constantly outperforming their peers. We want those critical and technical thinkers who desire a challenging work environment with continual opportunities for advancement.
    If you have any questions, contact the Field Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer at (580)442–4962 or visit the U.S. Army Recruiting website for more information: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/131A/

    You’ve already displayed the performance to distinguish yourself; now take the next step and join our cohort!

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933830
    VIRIN: 240813-D-NU467-1306
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110504699
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Field Artillery
    King of Battle
    Warrant Officer
    131A
    Field Artillery Targeting Technician

