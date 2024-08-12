We want leaders! Those top–tier performers who are constantly outperforming their peers. We want those critical and technical thinkers who desire a challenging work environment with continual opportunities for advancement.
If you have any questions, contact the Field Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer at (580)442–4962 or visit the U.S. Army Recruiting website for more information: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/131A/
You’ve already displayed the performance to distinguish yourself; now take the next step and join our cohort!
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933830
|VIRIN:
|240813-D-NU467-1306
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504699
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Become a 131A Field Artillery Targeting Technician, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
