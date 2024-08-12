video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct day two E3B Patrol lanes, and weapon lanes portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 13, 2024. TRADOC’s Best Squad Competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf).