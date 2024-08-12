Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Munitions Squardron Highlight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Airman Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 325th Munitions Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July, 26, 2024. 325th MUNS is composed of many different work centers that manage the receipt, storage, inspection, testing, assembly and delivery of all explosive items on the installation.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 933824
    VIRIN: 240813-F-IB373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110504650
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    ACC
    Ammo
    Tyndall
    MUNS
    Munitions Squadron
    325th Fighter Wing

