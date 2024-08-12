325th Munitions Squardron Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 325th Munitions Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July, 26, 2024. 325th MUNS is composed of many different work centers that manage the receipt, storage, inspection, testing, assembly and delivery of all explosive items on the installation.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)