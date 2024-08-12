325th Munitions Squardron Highlight

This video highlights the 325th Munitions Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July, 26, 2024. 325th MUNS is composed of many different work centers that manage the receipt, storage, inspection, testing, assembly and delivery of all explosive items on the installation.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)
