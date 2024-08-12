Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Weapons Lanes - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Who: Staff Sgt. Lissete Ugalde, 13B Cannon Crewmember, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade, Squad Leader

    What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Weapons Lanes evaluate Soldiers weapons proficiency as they perform tasks like loading and unloading weapons, fixing malfunctions, and checking functions.

    When: Aug. 13, 2024
    Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
    Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933821
    VIRIN: 240813-D-NR812-6459
    PIN: 03
    Filename: DOD_110504607
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Weapons Lanes - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Be All You Can Be
    FCoE
    TRADOC Best Squad
    Army Professionals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download