    23RD STS Maritime Training

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Harper 

    194th Wing

    Airmen from the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron conduct a simulated maritime rescue and medical evacuation as part of Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Lake Huron, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center from August 3-17, 2024. More than 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Austin Harper)

    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23RD STS Maritime Training, by SrA Austin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maritime
    Air Force
    Training
    NS242
    Northern Strke

