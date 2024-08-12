Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle Lands at Edwards

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    The 412th Test Wing participated in Bamboo Eagle 24-3 by hosting a number of Airmen from across the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 2-10. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933815
    VIRIN: 240812-F-HC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110504567
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB

