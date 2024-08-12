Cordon and Search B-Roll | KQ24

Soldiers from the Indian Army run through the Cordon and Search lane, taught by members from the Mongolian Armed Forces and Vietnamese Military.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|MN
