Sending Soldiers Off Right

An inside look at how a U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Riley ensures Soldiers are medically prepared for deployment. This video reveals the intense process behind the Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) center, where every medical detail is scrutinized to guarantee that Soldiers are mission-ready. Faced with the challenge of processing large numbers of troops, these leaders share how they maintain professionalism, efficiency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of every Soldier.





Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley ( @ScottBuckley ) released under CC-BY 4.0.