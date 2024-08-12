Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sending Soldiers Off Right

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    An inside look at how a U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Riley ensures Soldiers are medically prepared for deployment. This video reveals the intense process behind the Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) center, where every medical detail is scrutinized to guarantee that Soldiers are mission-ready. Faced with the challenge of processing large numbers of troops, these leaders share how they maintain professionalism, efficiency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of every Soldier.


    Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley ( @ScottBuckley ) released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 15:50
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Mobilization Training

    Fort Riley

    Deployment

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Fort Riley
    Medical Readiness
    MFGI mobilization
    Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI)
    Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP)

