Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024

These soldiers shown are from the 367th Military Police Company. They are a Army Reserve Unit from Horsham, PA. They are here completing TDF (Theater Detention Facility) training on TAC 03 here at Fort Dix, NJ. The simulation focused on one essential mission interaction, transferring captured detainees to the custodial authority. This mission, possibly during wartime, would occur at a combined detention facility known as an international transfer point.

The transfer of detainees, including enemy prisoners of war, or EPWs, and civilian internees, or CIs, requires meticulous attention to detail and close coordination between the U.S. detention operations units and their ROK counterparts. (Video captured by the Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)