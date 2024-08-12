Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers shown are from the 367th Military Police Company. They are a Army Reserve Unit from Horsham, PA. They are here completing TDF (Theater Detention Facility) training on TAC 03 here at Fort Dix, NJ. The simulation focused on one essential mission interaction, transferring captured detainees to the custodial authority. This mission, possibly during wartime, would occur at a combined detention facility known as an international transfer point.
    The transfer of detainees, including enemy prisoners of war, or EPWs, and civilian internees, or CIs, requires meticulous attention to detail and close coordination between the U.S. detention operations units and their ROK counterparts. (Video captured by the Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933807
    VIRIN: 240813-A-IE493-8708
    Filename: DOD_110504469
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024, by Daniel Amburg

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve Detainee Training New Jersey

