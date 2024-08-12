Competitors representing the Fort Leonard Wood Maneuver Support Center of Excellence participate in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment Lane Aug. 12, 2024, during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (Video Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933798
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-HA136-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110504317
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Expert Physical Fitness Assessment – MSCoE Day 2, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.