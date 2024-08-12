Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's Bio-cement

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Civil Engineer Center are currently using Tyndall's location to develop bio-cement for use in austere locations. Their objective is to minimize equipment needs by utilizing natural resources such as sand, water, and bacteria to firm up the ground. This innovation seeks to create secure surfaces adequate for various applications, including vehicle traffic, and air craft matting.

    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

