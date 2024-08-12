Tyndall's Bio-cement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Civil Engineer Center are currently using Tyndall's location to develop bio-cement for use in austere locations. Their objective is to minimize equipment needs by utilizing natural resources such as sand, water, and bacteria to firm up the ground. This innovation seeks to create secure surfaces adequate for various applications, including vehicle traffic, and air craft matting.