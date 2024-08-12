Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Civil Engineer Center are currently using Tyndall's location to develop bio-cement for use in austere locations. Their objective is to minimize equipment needs by utilizing natural resources such as sand, water, and bacteria to firm up the ground. This innovation seeks to create secure surfaces adequate for various applications, including vehicle traffic, and air craft matting.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933797
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-RP050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504268
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's Bio-cement, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.