    Military Night at Rodeo

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill was a part of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Military Night Aug. 9. The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General, Garrison Command Team, Half Section, and 77th Army Band were part of the grand entry. And the CG enlisted the newest military members into service.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:38
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    rodeo
    Fort Sill
    Military Night
    Be All You Can Be

