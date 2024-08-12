Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Law Enforcement Officers describe post involvement in 2024 National Night Out

    TOMAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Patrol Officer Lt Matt Brigson and Conservation Officer Chris Larson with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department share the post's involvement in the 2024 National Night Out event Aug. 6, 2024, in Tomah, Wis., in this interview during the event. Fort McCoy supported two National Night Out events in 2024, including the one in Sparta and another in Tomah, Wis., with the 2024 Monroe County National Night Out. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy Law Enforcement Officers describe post involvement in 2024 National Night Out, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

