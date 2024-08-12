U.S Soldiers assigned to units across the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct day two E3B Patrol lanes, and weapon Lanes portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 13, 2024. TRADOC’s Best Squad Competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to Be All They Can Be. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Crist Joseph).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933789
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-AV192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504178
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad E3b patrol, and weapon lanes, by SGT Crist Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.