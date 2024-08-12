PCSing can be tough on the careers of Marine families. Changing employers can be stressful. If you are facing this situation, or looking to make a career change, the Family Member Employment Assistance Program (FMEAP) is here to help! From guidance on resume building and job searching, to interview preparation, the FMEAP team is ready to support you every step of the way.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 12:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|933783
|VIRIN:
|240801-M-JB228-7441
|Filename:
|DOD_110503895
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Family Member Employment Assistance Program (FMEAP) PSA, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.