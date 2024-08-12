Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Member Employment Assistance Program (FMEAP) PSA

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    PCSing can be tough on the careers of Marine families. Changing employers can be stressful. If you are facing this situation, or looking to make a career change, the Family Member Employment Assistance Program (FMEAP) is here to help! From guidance on resume building and job searching, to interview preparation, the FMEAP team is ready to support you every step of the way.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 12:47
