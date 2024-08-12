video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2024 National Best Warrior Competition, held Aug. 1-9 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, highlighted the exceptional skills and resilience of the Army National Guard’s top Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers. The competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. This year’s winners were U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finnell, a combat engineer with the 20th Special Forces Group, Alabama Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Fillion, an infantryman with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, New York Army National Guard. The two will move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)