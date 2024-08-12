Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The 2024 National Best Warrior Competition, held Aug. 1-9 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, highlighted the exceptional skills and resilience of the Army National Guard’s top Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers. The competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. This year’s winners were U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finnell, a combat engineer with the 20th Special Forces Group, Alabama Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Fillion, an infantryman with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, New York Army National Guard. The two will move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 12:34
    Video ID: 933778
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110503848
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 National Best Warrior Competition, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    NBWC
    NBWC2024

