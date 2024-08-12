Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    The National Guard: Always Ready, Always There (30-second version)

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard is a unique military force with a dual mission: to protect our nation and serve our communities. Operating both domestically and abroad, our citizen-Soldiers and Airmen respond to natural disasters, support homeland security, and deploy alongside active-duty forces in times of conflict. Always Ready, Always There—the National Guard stands as a vital link between the military and the American people, embodying the spirit of service and commitment to both state and country. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 12:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 933774
    VIRIN: 240813-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110503782
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    This work, The National Guard: Always Ready, Always There (30-second version), by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always There

