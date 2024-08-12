The National Guard: Always Ready, Always There (30-second version)

The National Guard is a unique military force with a dual mission: to protect our nation and serve our communities. Operating both domestically and abroad, our citizen-Soldiers and Airmen respond to natural disasters, support homeland security, and deploy alongside active-duty forces in times of conflict. Always Ready, Always There—the National Guard stands as a vital link between the military and the American people, embodying the spirit of service and commitment to both state and country. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
