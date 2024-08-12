Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC operations at Northern Strike 24-2

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    MEDEVAC operations during Northern Strike 24-2 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

