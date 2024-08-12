MEDEVAC operations during Northern Strike 24-2 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933772
|VIRIN:
|240812-Z-TJ041-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110503757
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDEVAC operations at Northern Strike 24-2, by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.