Video documenting the flyaway training exercise for the 219th Red Horse Squadron, Jan. 4-8, 2024, Nellis AFB. This video provides details from multiple participants in the training exercise, as well as the organizer, and the exercise details. The purpose of the training exercise is to better prepare the unit for any future deployments.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933770
|VIRIN:
|240108-Z-DM159-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110503675
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Horse Flyaway 2024, by Amn Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.