    Red Horse Flyaway 2024

    NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Airman Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Video documenting the flyaway training exercise for the 219th Red Horse Squadron, Jan. 4-8, 2024, Nellis AFB. This video provides details from multiple participants in the training exercise, as well as the organizer, and the exercise details. The purpose of the training exercise is to better prepare the unit for any future deployments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933770
    VIRIN: 240108-Z-DM159-1002
    Filename: DOD_110503675
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Horse Flyaway 2024, by Amn Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

