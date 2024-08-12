BACH is once again partnering with Clarksville Police Department to offer a Car Seat Safety Check “Drive Thru” event, today, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fryar Stadium south end-zone parking lot at Fort Campbell. Choosing the right car seat and using it correctly every time is crucial to protecting your precious cargo.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933768
|VIRIN:
|240809-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110503672
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Participates in Car Seat Safety Event, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.