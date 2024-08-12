Cultivating Teamwork

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video highlighting the community gardens of the 120th Airlift Wing. Master Sgt. Jeff Kerley, 120th Airlift Wing senior munitions inspector, describes his personal experiences with participating in the wing gardening program and the morale boost it has brought to his shop. The wing gardening program has been ongoing for several years and has contributed to positive team-building throughout its duration. (Montana Air National Guard video by Amn Caleb McDonald/ Released).