Video highlighting the community gardens of the 120th Airlift Wing. Master Sgt. Jeff Kerley, 120th Airlift Wing senior munitions inspector, describes his personal experiences with participating in the wing gardening program and the morale boost it has brought to his shop. The wing gardening program has been ongoing for several years and has contributed to positive team-building throughout its duration. (Montana Air National Guard video by Amn Caleb McDonald/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933765
|VIRIN:
|240812-Z-DM159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110503597
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cultivating Teamwork, by Amn Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.