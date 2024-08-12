Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultivating Teamwork

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Airman Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Video highlighting the community gardens of the 120th Airlift Wing. Master Sgt. Jeff Kerley, 120th Airlift Wing senior munitions inspector, describes his personal experiences with participating in the wing gardening program and the morale boost it has brought to his shop. The wing gardening program has been ongoing for several years and has contributed to positive team-building throughout its duration. (Montana Air National Guard video by Amn Caleb McDonald/ Released).

    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:27
