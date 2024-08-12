Supply Corps Newsletter published online

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser announce the launch of the online version of the Navy Supply Corps Newsletter from the galley of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 8, 2024. The Navy Supply Corps Newsletter is published quarterly by NAVSUP. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)