    Supply Corps Newsletter published online

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser announce the launch of the online version of the Navy Supply Corps Newsletter from the galley of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 8, 2024. The Navy Supply Corps Newsletter is published quarterly by NAVSUP. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 933763
    VIRIN: 240809-N-AE068-1001
    Filename: DOD_110503567
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Online
    Newsletter
    NAVSUP
    Announcement
    Supply Corps

