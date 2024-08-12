NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2024) Naval Air Station Sigonella celebrates National Night Out 2024, Aug. 6. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 10:17
|Location:
|IT
