    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters depart Grayling Army Airfield during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers with the Missouri Army National Guard depart from Grayling Army Airfield in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for a training mission during Northern Strike 2024-2 in Grayling, Michigan, Aug 8, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933759
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110503468
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    National Guard
    Missouri Army National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

