U.S. Army soldiers with the Missouri Army National Guard depart from Grayling Army Airfield in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for a training mission during Northern Strike 2024-2 in Grayling, Michigan, Aug 8, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
Music by https://www.bensound.com
License code: 2HIJ37P5O4LHNG4H
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933759
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110503468
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters depart Grayling Army Airfield during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
