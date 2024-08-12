Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT. COL Swartz Human Interest

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan A. Swartz on his promotion! His leadership and dedication continue to make a significant impact on the 528th Sustainment Brigade, Special Operations (Airborne).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933757
    VIRIN: 240809-A-IG356-2543
    Filename: DOD_110503439
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

