CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musicians, from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band jams with Colombian students at the Institución Universitaria Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolívar in Cartagena during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|08.12.2024
|08.13.2024 09:34
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CO
