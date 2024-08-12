video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musicians, from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band jams with Colombian students at the Institución Universitaria Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolívar in Cartagena during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)