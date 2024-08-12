Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    with

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLOMBIA

    08.12.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240812-N-WP746-2001
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musicians, from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band jams with Colombian students at the Institución Universitaria Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolívar in Cartagena during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933756
    VIRIN: 240812-N-WP746-2001
    Filename: DOD_110503426
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, with, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download