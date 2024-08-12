TRADOC Best Squad Competition - FCoE Squad - Day 1

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Day one consisted of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) as part of the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) program, followed by day and night Land Navigation.
|08.12.2024
|08.13.2024 09:05
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
