    TRADOC Best Squad Competition - FCoE Squad - Day 1

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    Day one consisted of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) as part of the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) program, followed by day and night Land Navigation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933748
    VIRIN: 240812-D-NR812-9596
    PIN: 03
    Filename: DOD_110503304
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition - FCoE Squad - Day 1, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Be All You Can Be
    FCoE
    TRADOC Best Squad
    Army Professionals

