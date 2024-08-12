TRADOC Best Squad Competition - FCoE Squad - Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



Day one consisted of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) as part of the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) program, followed by day and night Land Navigation.