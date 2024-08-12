Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs individual 28 miles off the Coast of Eureka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 35-year-old male off the tug boat “Cape Ann” approximately 28 miles northwest of Eureka on August 12, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933721
    VIRIN: 240812-G-G0211-1001
    PIN: 882665
    Filename: DOD_110502883
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    California
    Eureka
    Search and Rescue exercise
    Coast Guard California

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download