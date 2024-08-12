Coast Guard medevacs individual 28 miles off the Coast of Eureka

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 35-year-old male off the tug boat “Cape Ann” approximately 28 miles northwest of Eureka on August 12, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
