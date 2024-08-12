Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster response update: Significant progress in flood cleanup thanks to collaborative efforts

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso

    Alaska National Guard   

    In response to the recent glacial outburst flood in Juneau, the Alaska Organized Militia, in collaboration with local and state agencies, is hard at work removing debris from affected areas. As of August 12, Joint Task Force-Juneau has cleared over 2,000 cubic yards of debris from 370 homes in Mendenhall Valley.  The Alaska Organized Militia consists of volunteers from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia, and the Alaska State Defense Force. 

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 22:37
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    alaska national guard
    Team Alaska
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Juneau Flood Response

