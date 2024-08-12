In response to the recent glacial outburst flood in Juneau, the Alaska Organized Militia, in collaboration with local and state agencies, is hard at work removing debris from affected areas. As of August 12, Joint Task Force-Juneau has cleared over 2,000 cubic yards of debris from 370 homes in Mendenhall Valley. The Alaska Organized Militia consists of volunteers from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia, and the Alaska State Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933716
|VIRIN:
|240810-Z-A3507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110502768
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Disaster response update: Significant progress in flood cleanup thanks to collaborative efforts, by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.