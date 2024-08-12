Disaster response update: Significant progress in flood cleanup thanks to collaborative efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to the recent glacial outburst flood in Juneau, the Alaska Organized Militia, in collaboration with local and state agencies, is hard at work removing debris from affected areas. As of August 12, Joint Task Force-Juneau has cleared over 2,000 cubic yards of debris from 370 homes in Mendenhall Valley. The Alaska Organized Militia consists of volunteers from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia, and the Alaska State Defense Force.