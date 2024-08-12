U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, embark MV-22B Ospreys on HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock at Townsville, QLD, Australia, Aug. 7-9, 2024. Marines with VMM-268 (Rein.) operated from HMAS Canberra to support unit level training, joint flight operations with Australian Army, 5th Aviation Regiment, and aviation logistics support with the Australian Defence Force from a sea-based site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 03:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933711
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-QB328-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110502723
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines embark HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.