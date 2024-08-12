Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkpoints B-Roll | KQ24

    MONGOLIA

    08.12.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Military Police Soldier SPC Frank Sewell, along with other USAR Soldiers from the 56th MP CO, run checkpoint operations as part of their field training exercise in Mongolia. These Soldiers are participating in Khaan Quest, a UN Peacekeeping training exercise. Some tasks include searching vehicles, detainees, proper documentation, and de-escalation of force.

    Members from the Mongolian, Turkish, Japanese, and Filipino Armed Forces also served as instructors on this lane.

    Video By 1LT Tim Yao

    #checkpoints #checkpointoperations #militarypolice #UNPeacekeeping #MP #ArmyReserve #Detainee

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933707
    VIRIN: 240812-A-KJ871-1002
    Filename: DOD_110502663
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: MN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkpoints B-Roll | KQ24, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mp
    army reserve
    military police
    mongolia
    tim yao
    box5

