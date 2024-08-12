Checkpoints B-Roll | KQ24

Army Reserve Military Police Soldier SPC Frank Sewell, along with other USAR Soldiers from the 56th MP CO, run checkpoint operations as part of their field training exercise in Mongolia. These Soldiers are participating in Khaan Quest, a UN Peacekeeping training exercise. Some tasks include searching vehicles, detainees, proper documentation, and de-escalation of force.
Members from the Mongolian, Turkish, Japanese, and Filipino Armed Forces also served as instructors on this lane.
Video By 1LT Tim Yao
#checkpoints #checkpointoperations #militarypolice #UNPeacekeeping #MP #ArmyReserve #Detainee
