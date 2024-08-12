Checkpoints B-Roll | KQ24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Military Police Soldier SPC Frank Sewell, along with other USAR Soldiers from the 56th MP CO, run checkpoint operations as part of their field training exercise in Mongolia. These Soldiers are participating in Khaan Quest, a UN Peacekeeping training exercise. Some tasks include searching vehicles, detainees, proper documentation, and de-escalation of force.



Members from the Mongolian, Turkish, Japanese, and Filipino Armed Forces also served as instructors on this lane.



Video By 1LT Tim Yao



#checkpoints #checkpointoperations #militarypolice #UNPeacekeeping #MP #ArmyReserve #Detainee