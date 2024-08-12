94th FW F-22 Raptors fly during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933705" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 94th Fighter Wing perform maneuvers during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)