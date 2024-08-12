U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 94th Fighter Wing perform maneuvers during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|08.09.2024
|08.12.2024 20:32
|B-Roll
|933705
|240809-F-WX919-1323
|DOD_110502642
|00:03:50
|MARCH RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
This work, 94th FW F-22 Raptors fly during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS
