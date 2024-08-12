Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th FW F-22 Raptors fly during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MARCH RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 94th Fighter Wing perform maneuvers during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933705
    VIRIN: 240809-F-WX919-1323
    Filename: DOD_110502642
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: MARCH RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th FW F-22 Raptors fly during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    94th Fighter Wing
    F-22 Raptor
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    94th Fighter Generation Squadron
    94th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    AGILE FLAG 24-3

