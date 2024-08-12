During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B expert physical fitness assessment (EPFA), Aug. 12, 2024. U.S. Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence compete in the EPFA.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933698
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-JA380-1432
|Filename:
|DOD_110502441
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad EPFA, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.