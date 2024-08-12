Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the Bayonet fun run B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army families and Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division participates in a family fun run event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. This event fosters esprit de corps and unit cohesion through friendly competition and morale-boosting activities (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933694
    VIRIN: 240812-A-YI872-4072
    Filename: DOD_110502344
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Bayonet fun run B-Roll, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download