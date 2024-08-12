U.S. Army families and Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division participates in a family fun run event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. This event fosters esprit de corps and unit cohesion through friendly competition and morale-boosting activities (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|08.12.2024
|08.12.2024 18:38
|B-Roll
|933694
|240812-A-YI872-4072
|DOD_110502344
|00:01:08
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
This work, Week of the Bayonet fun run B-Roll, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
