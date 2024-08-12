Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM veterinarians, Fort Belknap IHS partner up again for Walking Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. - An estimated 20 Army Reserve veterinarians of the 7350th Veterinary Detachment out of Montgomery, Ala., and the 7360th VD out of San Antonio, Texas, have been performing a variety of medical procedures, treatments and surgeries for over 300 domesticated animals during Innovative Readiness Training - Operation Walking Shield here, Aug. 5 to Aug. 16, 2024. OWS 2024 highlights an ongoing relationship between the Army Reserve Medical Command-based veterinary units and the Fort Belknap Indian Health Service to provide no-cost veterinary services for the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Stratos
    Artist: Dew of Light

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 19:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933692
    VIRIN: 240808-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110502337
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    veterinarian
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Walking Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download