AR-MEDCOM veterinarians, Fort Belknap IHS partner up again for Walking Shield

FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. - An estimated 20 Army Reserve veterinarians of the 7350th Veterinary Detachment out of Montgomery, Ala., and the 7360th VD out of San Antonio, Texas, have been performing a variety of medical procedures, treatments and surgeries for over 300 domesticated animals during Innovative Readiness Training - Operation Walking Shield here, Aug. 5 to Aug. 16, 2024. OWS 2024 highlights an ongoing relationship between the Army Reserve Medical Command-based veterinary units and the Fort Belknap Indian Health Service to provide no-cost veterinary services for the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Stratos

Artist: Dew of Light