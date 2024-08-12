Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome home Bison Company: 1-297th Infantry returns from Kuwait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Description: Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment returned home after a 9-month deployment to Kuwait on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Aug. 10, 2024. The deployment was in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which aims to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote self-reliance and increase security among partner nations. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933688
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-SR689-1004
    Filename: DOD_110502266
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome home Bison Company: 1-297th Infantry returns from Kuwait, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kuwait

    TAGS

    infantry
    Deployment
    alaska national guard
    homecoming ceremonies
    Family & MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download