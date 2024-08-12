Welcome home Bison Company: 1-297th Infantry returns from Kuwait

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment returned home after a 9-month deployment to Kuwait on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Aug. 10, 2024. The deployment was in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which aims to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote self-reliance and increase security among partner nations. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)