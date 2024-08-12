Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter Touchpoint: Maneuver Support Protection & Integration Experiments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    When it comes to developing, testing, and improving new technologies and solutions, maximum effectiveness and usability depends on collaboration. This year, a team made up of government and industry partners attended an event known as MSPIX in order to work one-on-one with soldiers. This gave CBC researchers, including Matthew Brown, a systems engineer and project lead, a chance to receive invaluable feedback on the development of the autonomous equipment decontamination system.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933686
    VIRIN: 240508-O-PS778-7363
    Filename: DOD_110502243
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Touchpoint: Maneuver Support Protection & Integration Experiments, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers Test Drive Autonomous Equipment Decontamination System at MSPIX 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership development soldiers feedback decontamination autonomous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download