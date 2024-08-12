Highlight video of the 85th EIS Disaster Preparedness Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 16:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933680
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-PI774-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110502118
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th EIS Disaster Preparedness Exercise Highlight video, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.