Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony for Joint Munitions Command's Commander, Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. 2 Aug, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Promotion Ceremony for Joint Munitions Command's Commander, Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. 2 Aug, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933669
    VIRIN: 240802-A-YZ466-3706
    Filename: DOD_110501903
    Length: 00:59:15
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony for Joint Munitions Command's Commander, Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. 2 Aug, 2024, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint munitions command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download