2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition Land Navigation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct land navigation during day one of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 12, 2024. TRADOC's Best Squad Competition tests each squad's ability to work as a team, complete common soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933666
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-VF492-7695
|Filename:
|DOD_110501886
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
