    2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition Land Navigation

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Pfc. Michael Graf 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct land navigation during day one of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 12, 2024. TRADOC's Best Squad Competition tests each squad's ability to work as a team, complete common soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933666
    VIRIN: 240812-A-VF492-7695
    Filename: DOD_110501886
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition Land Navigation, by PFC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    TRADOC Best Squad

