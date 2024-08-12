MEDCoE Best of the Best 2024 Day 2 (JBSA San Antonio, TX - Camp Bullis)
Footage includes B-Roll of candidates participating in the following events during Day 2 of the competition:
Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and Medical Tasks Evaluation, Warrior Task and Battle Drills (Evacuation).
This work, MEDCoE Best of the Best 2024, by Brian Koerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Aid
Medical Evacuation Training