    MEDCoE Best of the Best 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Brian Koerber 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    MEDCoE Best of the Best 2024 Day 1 (JBSA San Antonio, TX - Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis)
    Footage includes B-Roll of candidates participating in the following events during Day 1 of the competition:
    Swim, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) Physical Fitness Assessment, and Day Land Navigation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933661
    VIRIN: 240513-A-EP462-1701
    PIN: 240710
    Filename: DOD_110501844
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    This work, MEDCoE Best of the Best 2024, by Brian Koerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical training

    Swimming

    Land navigation training

