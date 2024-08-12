Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day One TRADOC Best Squad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Pfc. Michael Graf and Sgt. Crist Joseph

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command conduct day one Expert Physical Fitness Assessment portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Aug. 12, 2024. TRADOC’s Best Squad Competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be.( U.S Army Video by Sgt. Crist Joseph).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933660
    VIRIN: 240812-A-AV192-1001
    Filename: DOD_110501776
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day One TRADOC Best Squad, by PFC Michael Graf and SGT Crist Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download