    B-Roll: Iowa National Guard's Annual 10k Trench Run Challenge

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble, Pfc. Diana Nguyen, Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt and Spc. Matthew Tudor

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa National Guard Service Members, community members, and visitors from out-of-state competed in the Trench Run on Aug. 13, 2024, on Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The Trench Run is held annually and is the Iowa National Guard's premiere 10k cross-country foot race and mud run. It features various obstacles and challenges for participants to overcome along the way. (U.S. Army National Guard video by , Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt, Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble, Spc. Matthew Tudor, and Pfc. Diana Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933658
    VIRIN: 240811-A-AY917-5266
    Filename: DOD_110501728
    Length: 00:16:12
    Location: JOHNSTON, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Iowa National Guard's Annual 10k Trench Run Challenge, by SFC Jason Everett, SSG Roman Gamble, PFC Diana Nguyen, SSG Katharine Schmidt and SPC Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

