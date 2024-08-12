Iowa National Guard Service Members, community members, and visitors from out-of-state competed in the Trench Run on Aug. 13, 2024, on Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The Trench Run is held annually and is the Iowa National Guard's premiere 10k cross-country foot race and mud run. It features various obstacles and challenges for participants to overcome along the way. (U.S. Army National Guard video by , Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt, Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble, Spc. Matthew Tudor, and Pfc. Diana Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933658
|VIRIN:
|240811-A-AY917-5266
|Filename:
|DOD_110501728
|Length:
|00:16:12
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Iowa National Guard's Annual 10k Trench Run Challenge, by SFC Jason Everett, SSG Roman Gamble, PFC Diana Nguyen, SSG Katharine Schmidt and SPC Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
