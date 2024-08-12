B-Roll: Iowa National Guard's Annual 10k Trench Run Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa National Guard Service Members, community members, and visitors from out-of-state competed in the Trench Run on Aug. 13, 2024, on Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The Trench Run is held annually and is the Iowa National Guard's premiere 10k cross-country foot race and mud run. It features various obstacles and challenges for participants to overcome along the way. (U.S. Army National Guard video by , Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt, Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble, Spc. Matthew Tudor, and Pfc. Diana Nguyen)