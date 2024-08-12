Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland prepares to depart Portsmouth, Virginia

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members prepare to depart from their home port of Portsmouth, Virginia on July 25, 2024. Northland deployed to perform a variety tasks on patrol, ranging from interdiction to fisheries inspections. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933657
    VIRIN: 240725-G-XM734-2001
    Filename: DOD_110501682
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Northland
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

