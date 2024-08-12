A cell phone captures a fictional conversation between an Noncommisioned officer and an Airman about the benefits of the AF Connect App. The NCO explains how the app helps Airmen stay connected, find resources, and keep up to date. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)
Air Force graphic VIRIN 190227-F-DMA00-002
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|933656
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-UU934-1627
|Filename:
|DOD_110501680
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Connect App has it all, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
