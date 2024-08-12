Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Connect App has it all

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A cell phone captures a fictional conversation between an Noncommisioned officer and an Airman about the benefits of the AF Connect App. The NCO explains how the app helps Airmen stay connected, find resources, and keep up to date. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:57
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Information
    AFRC
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen
    AF Connect App

