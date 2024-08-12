AF Connect App has it all

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A cell phone captures a fictional conversation between an Noncommisioned officer and an Airman about the benefits of the AF Connect App. The NCO explains how the app helps Airmen stay connected, find resources, and keep up to date. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)



Air Force graphic VIRIN 190227-F-DMA00-002